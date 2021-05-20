Ken Paxton, George P. Bush already sparring over potential attorney general GOP challenge
Things are already heating up between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush over the potential Texas Attorney General GOP primary challenge. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner, hasn't even officially announced what office he'll be running for in 2022, but he's sending strong signals he's planning to challenge Paxton. On Tuesday, he told Texas Tribune podcaster Evan Smith he's planning to announce his intentions in June.www.chron.com