newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carlos Ghosn ordered to repay £4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi

The Guardian
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Ghosn, the fugitive automotive executive, has been ordered to repay £4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi by a Dutch court after he failed in the first step in a legal claim. Ghosn led the Japanese carmaker Nissan and France’s Renault in an alliance, before falling from grace spectacularly. At the end of 2018 he was arrested by prosecutors in Tokyo, charged with concealing his income, but fled to Lebanon a year later.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ghosn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi#France#Automotive#Dutch#Japanese#Nissan Mitsubishi Bv#Nmbv#Sec#Mr Ghosn#Company#Tokyo#Venture#Compensation#Court#Severance Payments#Judicial Proceedings#Salary#Separate Civil Litigation#Lost Wages#Amsterdam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Nissan
Related
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Takes Huge Hit From Ongoing Chip Shortage

A global shortage of semiconductor chips has stymied the technology industry, and is now having a major impact on new car production. Volkswagen have already cut back production by over 100,000 units. General Motors has been hit hard as well, with the shortage impacting the Silverado and Sierra truck lines and the Camaro sports car.
Businesscachycars.com

Mitsubishi to revive Ralliart brand

Mitsubishi set to resuscitate the lethargic Ralliart brandishing brand following 11 years. Having put it on break toward the start of the most recent decade. The restoration unobtrusively reported as a feature of Mitsubishi’s yearly profit call. It trusted the arrival of the Ralliart brand will help satisfy the Japanese carmaker’s goal to “acknowledge Mitsubishi Motors-ness.”
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Nissan to Make Half a Million Fewer Cars in 2021 Due to Chip Shortage

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said that the company is grappling with the semiconductor shortage, as well as a surge in raw material prices. "The impact we foresee as of speaking is about 500,000 units in terms of the production this year," Makoto Uchida told CNBC. Today's cars rely on...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests

TOKYO — (AP) — An American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to reporting of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation asserted his innocence Wednesday, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan's best interests. Greg Kelly, a former executive vice president at Nissan Motor Co., told the Tokyo...
Businesscarthrottle.com

Mitsubishi Is Bringing Ralliart Back From The Dead

Having scaled it back to pretty much nothing over 10 years ago, Mitsubishi has decided to revive its performance sub-brand. At the height of its powers, Ralliart seemed unstoppable. Its European division, founded as Andrew Cowan Motorsports in 1983 before adopting the Ralliart Europe banner a year later, delivered four consecutive World Rally Championship drivers titles in the late 1990s.
BusinessArkansas Online

Nissan losses narrow in 4Q

TOKYO -- Nissan reduced its losses in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. Nissan Motor Co.'s quarterly losses totaled $743 million, a fraction of the $650 billion in red ink it racked up last year....
WorldPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

TOKYO — (AP) — Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon, according to records presented in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Ghosn said the plans were just a “reference,” said a defense attorney for...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Nissan Expects Move Towards Profit Despite Chip Shortage

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry. The firm has faced a series of trials, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Officially Done With Daimler

Nissan has had a tumultuous few years recently and has seen some significant financial ups and downs. After the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018, the company, together with its Alliance partner Renault, went after an eight-percent global market share but fell short of that target, and reported a $400 million operating loss.
Businesseminetra.com

Daimler Nissan Dumping Stake

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it will sell its shares in Daimler AG. The Japanese company owns about 1.5 percent of Germany’s oldest carmaker, a move that many would have predicted after Renault did the same in March. Nissan Offroad mimics its partners and uses similarly accelerated...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Japan sets June trial for Americans accused in Ghosn escape

TOKYO — The trial of two Americans accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan while out on bail will open on June 14, the Tokyo District Court said Wednesday. Michael Taylor and his son Peter are accused of hiding Ghosn in a music box so he...
BusinessJalopnik

Hyundai And Kia Will Spend Billions To Build EVs Right Here

Hyundai is pumping a bunch of money into its U.S. plants, the United Auto Workers is imploring General Motors to “take the high road” with organization at its new battery factories, and despite what you may think, Aston Martin says you don’t need manuals anymore. All this and so much more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for May 14, 2021.
Businesseminetra.com

Fiat Chrysler had previously stated that it would partner to produce electric vehicles in China.

Milan — Automaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn announced on Monday that they will announce a strategic partnership on Tuesday. Last year, then-Fiat ChryslerCurrently part of Stellantis, said it plans to establish and build a joint venture with Foxconn’s parent company, Hong Hai Precision Industry. Electric car Develop a vehicle connected to the internet in China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam’s answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup (VIC.HM). It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla (TSLA.O) and General Motors Co (GM.N).
Economyinsideevs.com

Stellantis’ CEO Is Worried About Affordability Of Electric Cars

Carlos Tavares has been a long-time critic of a forced electrification process. Although Stellantis does not need to buy carbon credits from Tesla anymore due to its own EVs, its CEO wonders if they will be affordable enough for people to buy them. If they aren’t, he fears we may have a worse problem with carbon emissions than we had before.
BusinessTechCrunch

Fisker and Foxconn sign deal to build electric vehicles

Electric car startup Fisker signed an agreement with Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that assembles iPhones, to co-develop and manufacture a new electric vehicle. Production on the car, which will be sold under the Fisker brand name in North America, Europe, China and India, will begin in the U.S. by the end of 2023. Numerous details, including the type of car and the location of future manufacturing plants, have not been disclosed by the two companies.