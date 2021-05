The departure of three of the team’s most productive relievers from the 2020 season — Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, and Shane Greene — is no excuse; the Braves bullpen shouldn’t be performing this badly in 2021. Entering Thursday, Atlanta’s relief core ranked within the bottom-seven in the MLB in ERA (4.63), walks per nine (4.96 BB/9), and fWAR (0.1). Despite having some team-wide success these last few days, featuring a three-game sweep of the Nationals, it doesn’t appear the bullpen — if left as is — is ever going to operate at the level needed this season.