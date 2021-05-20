newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

By Katya Slepian
Smirs Interior News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer vaccines can now be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month, Health Canada announced Wednesday (May 19). The move came when Health Canada authorized a request from manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech to allow the vaccine to be stored from 2-8°C for up to one month at the point of use, i.e., at vaccine clinics. Long-term storage of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine will still require ultra-cold storage of between -80°C to -60°C, but this move is the first time that the vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for more than five days.

www.interior-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Dix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B C#Cold Storage#Health Canada#Supply#Health Minister#Community Health#First Nations#Pfizer Vaccines#Vaccine Clinics#Long Term Storage#Flexibility#B C#Remote Communities#Approach#Ultra Cold Storage#Refrigerator Temperatures#Campaign#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Worldmix929.com

EU regulator backs month-long storage of Pfizer vaccine in fridges

(Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days, easing logistical challenges during rollouts in the region. The change is applicable for unopened vials, the EMA said on Monday, adding that its...
HealthMiami Herald

South Africa to broaden vaccine rollout with Pfizer doses Monday

South Africa said it will broaden COVID-19 vaccines rollout to health care workers and people over the age of 60 starting Monday. The government will start a mass vaccination effort at 87 sites across the country using Pfizer Inc. doses administered to frontline health care workers and the elderly, Zweli Mkhize, the health minister said in an online briefing Sunday. The rollout is kicking off at a slower pace and will be stepped up over the coming days, Mkhize said.
HealthNarcity

Canada Is Risking Lives By ‘Messing Around’ Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Developer

The professor is critical of Canada's approach to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. A researcher who oversaw the development of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has described Canada's overall vaccine strategy as "acting on a lot of hearsay, not facts." Speaking during CTV News' Question Period, Oxford University regius professor of medicine Sir John...
IndustryThe Guardian

Pfizer warns Australia a Covid vaccine patent waiver could harm supply and safety

Pfizer has warned Australia against joining a growing push to waive the intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, arguing it could actually harm vaccine supply and invite less safe copycats. Pfizer Australia made the submission to a parliamentary inquiry into vaccine fraud, arguing that open-slather production could see scarce inputs...
IndustryNY1

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine delayed again, company blames material shortages

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax is being delayed again, as the Maryland-based company on Monday blamed shortages on production materials. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax is being delayed again, as the Maryland-based company on Monday blamed shortages on production materials. Novavax said it expects to seek regulatory authorization...
Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Canada to get two million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses as provinces expand rollouts

OTTAWA — Canada is scheduled to receive two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week as provinces continue to ramp up their immunization efforts. The two million shots represent the only expected shipments in what should be a comparatively quiet week of vaccine arrivals after Moderna delivered one million doses ahead of schedule last week.
Retaildailyhive.com

"Run": Why BC's vaccine rollout now resembles "Hunger Games" in real life

Paven Dhaliwal heard there might be a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic opening near her Surrey home at Newton Athletic Park on Wednesday morning, when her sister alerted her with one word: “Run.”. “I didn’t even have time to put on socks or wash my face,” said Dhaliwal, who took off...
California StateKCRA.com

California plans for kids to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine 'as soon as Thursday'

California anticipates that kids ages 12 to 15 could begin getting vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine "as soon as Thursday," the state's top health official said. Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday that the state expects that timeline after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States Scientific Safety Review group panel of experts sign off on the vaccine as expected.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout rolls on

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal is expected to begin accepting bookings from Ontarians aged 30 and up at some point this week. People aged 18 to 29 years old will get the opportunity to book an appointment through the provincial online system during the following week. The plan calls...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

B.C. continues to see spread of COVID-19 centred mostly on the Lower Mainland, with seriously ill people in hospital declining from the highs of recent weeks. Public health officials reported 694 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 445 of them in the Fraser Health region and 153 in Vancouver Coastal. There are 457 people in hospital as of May 6, down from more than 500 in recent days, and 154 in intensive care.
Public HealthTelegraph

Waiving Covid vaccine patents may be noble, but is it really the best solution?

Leading health experts have conflicting views on whether it is the right move to strip pharmaceutical companies of the intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the decision by the US on Wednesday to waive its IP rights - calling it a “watershed moment” - some scientists warn the move could backfire.