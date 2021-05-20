GC Baseball: Tigers face Ennis in rare playoff showdown

Look who's here.

Yes it's Tigers and Lions (and no bears) in a rare playoff showdown this weekend when Corsicana and Ennis meet in a best-of-three series in the 5A Region II baseball Quarterfinals.

These two teams are arguably the best rivals in the I-45 rivalry because they consistently beat each other (that's what makes a great rivalry). But they haven't met in the playoffs since coach Heath Autrey, who has had 10 consecutive trips to the postseason, took over the Tigers in 2012.

Autrey, who is good friends with the coach Kellen Monreal and all the Ennis coaches, knows the Ennis team well.

"I've been playing Ennis since I was at Red Oak in 2006," he said this week. "In my opinion, this is the best Ennis team in the last 15 years."

Translation: This is going to be a heck of a series.

The Tigers are 26-9 with a talented lineup that's hitting .294 and is led by Hunter Autrey, the best player in the Golden Circle and one of the best high school hitters in Texas, and a deep pitching staff that suddenly looks and feels a lot deeper since the playoffs began.

Hunter Autrey has led the Tigers in run production since he started as a sophomore, and is having a memorable senior season, batting .443 and driving in 36 runs in 35 games. He has four homers, and all of them have been clutch shots. He has 15 doubles, has scored 22 runs and has a .750 slugging average and a 1.357 OPS.

The Tigers' leadoff man Miguel Luevano, who was a big part of the 2019 run to the state semifinals as a freshman, is hitting .350 with 19 doubles and has scored a team-leading 28 runs.

Those two, along with Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade, all had a big part in the 2019 run and have led the Tigers all season.

The Tigers' lineup has seen several players arrive and step up this season, including Adin Morehouse, a strong catcher who is hitting .352 with nine RBIs, which all seem to have come in the clutch, and Austin Pryor, a Gold-Glove type third baseman who is hitting .321. Solomon James is another clutch hitter who always seems to be in the middle of every rally. James is a lethal bunter who can run the bases. He's tied with Luevano for the team lead with a dozen steals this year.

But the Tigers, who won the District 14-5A title, could do no better than a split (it happens every year) with Ennis, including their worst loss of the season -- a forgettable 7-0 defeat at Ennis on April 20. That costly district loss was also Kolby Kinkade's worst game. He has been more than impressive since walking onto the Tiger mound as a freshman.

Kinkade, the Tiger ace and four-year starter who has signed with Texas Lutheran, shut out Ennis for five innings in a 4-1 win at Price Field on March 23 when the Lions scored a run in the seventh against Brydan Hernandez.

Kinkade is known for throwing strikes and his calm and cool presence on the mound that looks and feels contagious to all the Tigers, who have said at times this year that they feel like the game is won the minute Kinkade throws his first pitch.

Kinkade was solid as a freshman in spot relief (1.65 ERA in 12 innings) and brilliant in 2019 when he went 8-3 with a 2.58 ERA and became a huge reason the Tigers reached the state semifinals with one impressive playoff outing after another.

Kinkade is 10-2 with a 1.61 ERA with 79 Ks in 73.2 innings this season, and his strikeout numbers have been exceptional in his two starts in the playoffs. He struck out 11 in a 4-1 win against Forney and he had 10 Ks in a 3-1 loss to Nacogdoches. He allowed just two earned runs in those starts.

James and Brydan Hernandez, a sophomore, have stepped up in the playoffs and have combined to throw 13 scoreless innings in two wins. James started and tossed five shutout innings in Game 1 against Nacogdoches as he and Hernandez combined on a three-hit shutout to beat Nac 2-0.

Hernandez, threw six scoreless innings in two saves against Forney and threw three scoreless innings in Game 3 against Nac to nail down the Area Round title on Saturday. Hernandez, who hadn't pitched since April 13 when the playoffs began, has tossed eight innings of scoreless relief while allowing just four hits without walking anyone.

The Tigers' No. 2 starter, junior Zane Petty, who is 6-2 with a 1.78 ERA with 80 strikeouts in just 51 innings, has allowed just four runs in two starts. He got the 3-2 win in Game 2 against Forney and the win in Game 3 against Nac, to on Saturday when -- after giving up three consecutive hits to start the game -- he settled down and gave up just one more hit before leaving with an 11-3 lead after four innings.

Ennis (19-13-2) has used brilliant pitching to sweep North Forney (3-2, 5-2) and some big bats to beat Texas High in the playoffs, scoring 24 runs in three games (11-8, 5-8, 8-6) to get to the Region Quarterfinals with the best run in 25 years.

The Lions finished fourth in the logjammed 14-5A race, where six teams had a chance to win the title down the stretch, and proved they belonged, taking care of top-seed North Forney and No. 2-seed Texas High.

Like the Tigers, Ennis has an abundance of depth on its pitching staff, starting with Aiden Castillo, a tough and crafty lefty who is 5-2 with a 1.31 ERA with 44 Ks in 45 innings. Castillo threw a one-hit, complete game shutout against the Tigers to win the 7-0 game.

Fito Mendez is 2-1 with a 0.97 ERA and has won both his playoff games. His only loss this season was to the Tigers, but he gave up just three hits and one run over five innings at Price.

Colton Daniell, a senior left-hander, will be a factor in the series. He has pitched well in the playoffs and is 1-1 this season with a 1.79 ERA, and Drayke Montelengo is 3-0 over 14 innings with a 2.50 ERA.

The Lions are hitting .291 as a team, and are led by first baseman Clayton Jenkins, who is hitting .441 with 15 RBIs with a .574 slugging average and a 1.104 OPS. Jenkins and Hunter Autrey are good friends, who have played on summer teams together over the years.

Ennis has a dangerous lineup that includes Nick Novey, a .389 hitter who has a 1.107 OPS, Eric Stanley, who is hitting .362 with 15 RBIs and leads the Lions with 19 runs, and Luke Regas, who is hitting .309 and has struck out just once all year. Ennis center fielder Ashton Ehly is another solid player and the son of Blooming Grove baseball coach Aaron Ehly.

The two teams and coaches know each other well. And just about everyone expects the series to go the three-game distance.

"They have good starting pitching and a strong lineup, and they play good defense," coach Autrey said. "Coach Monreal does a real good job.

"That's a real good team. It doesn't surprise me they bounced back and played well in the playoffs. They play hard and their players have fun playing the game."

Both coaches wanted a neutral site, and Game 1 is at at 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville High School and Game 2 is at noon Friday at South Grand Prairie High School. If they need a Game 3 it will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday at Duncanville.

The weather could be a problem, and both coaches know how important Game 1 will be. But don't be surprised if it comes down to pitching depth in a classic Game 3 showdown.

Here's the updated baseball playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.

Class 5A Region II Quarterfinals

Best-of-three series

Corsicana (26-9) vs. Ennis (19-13-2)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville High School

Game 2: Noon Friday at South Grand Prairie High School

Game 3 (if necessary) 11 a.m. Saturday at Duncanville High School

Class 1A Region II Semifinals

Best-of-three series

Hubbard (21-9) vs. Abbott (15-8)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at West High School

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at West High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at West High School