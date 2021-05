Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against Real Water over concerns it may be causing liver failure. Last year, a woman in her 60s passed away from liver failure in what her family’s lawyers “believe is the first death connected to Real Water.” According to a lawsuit that was filed Wednesday, Real Water sold alkaline water in stores and online that was marketed as “the healthiest drinking water available today.” However, the woman, Kathleen Ryerson, was hospitalized in September 202 with severe liver failure soon after she received a Real Water shipment. In October 2020 she was hospitalized a second time and died in November 2011.