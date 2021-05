After an extensive and competitive recruitment process, Water Director Jing Luo began her service at the Town of Marana on Monday, May 10, 2021. “We feel very fortunate to have Dr. Jing Luo join our team,” said Town Manager Terry Rozema. “We are not only getting a highly knowledgeable and competent leader to manage water and wastewater for Marana, but we are adding a teammate who is humble, hard-working, and has high character. I am confident she will add tremendous value to the organization and will be an integral part of a leadership team that is constantly striving to provide our community five-star service.”