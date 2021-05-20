newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own. Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the potential benefits...

740thefan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Financial System#Paper Currency#Financial Technology#Financial Investment#Reuters#Federal Reserve Chair#The U S Treasury#The Boston Fed#Digital Payments#Cryptocurrency Values#Potential Risks#Investment Firms#Banks#Central Bank#Ransomware Payments#Technology Advances#Businesses#Reporting#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Dollar's role as global reserve currency is secure

"The US dollar's role as a global reserve currency is secure," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. "Getting demand and supply of workers into balance may take some time." "Central bank digital currency is under an active study to get a sense of...
U.S. PoliticsCoinDesk

A Central Bank Digital Currency Would Be Bad for the US

Among the many arguments for why this is necessary is that the U.S. is losing ground to China, whose government has a national blockchain strategy, including a real-world prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC). While these arguments are valid, they miss the larger point, which is that by today’s hyper-competitive digital currency and blockchain standards, the U.S. may not be a laggard at all, but rather is already winning the race for the future of money and payments.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

What Are The Risks Of Crypto Savings Accounts?

There are quite a few popular cryptocurrency savings accounts out there, including options from platforms like BlockFi, Linus, Outlet, and Gemini. These savings accounts are very different from traditional savings accounts, and in more ways than many people realize. First, investors should remember that cryptocurrency savings accounts are built to...
StocksStreet.Com

Marathon Digital, Crypto Stocks Fall on Musk Tweets

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital, fell Monday, after a Bitcoin tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report, fell Monday after a tweet from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk may have indicated that the company might sell its $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.
StocksFinancial Times

Asset managers express caution on cryptocurrency after price swings

The recent volatility in bitcoin prices triggered by Tesla’s Elon Musk has raised new doubts among institutional fund managers over the future of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. UBS Wealth Management, Pimco, T Rowe Price and Glenmede Investment Management were among the firms that have expressed reservations in recent days...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver prices power higher as crypto currencies crumble

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching a...
Businesseminetra.com

Central Banks Jump Into Climate-Change Policy Fray

Central banks, the most powerful financial institutions in the world, want to become the guardians of the environment as well. The central banks say climate change is a financial and economic risk. They believe rising sea levels, more wildfires and bigger storms could cause shortages that spur inflation, the regulators’ traditional nemesis.
EconomyPosted by
TheConversationAU

Tesla's Bitcoin about-face is a warning for cryptocurrencies that ignore climate change

Over the weekend, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk suggested his company could sell off its Bitcoin holdings, sending the cryptocurrency plummeting. It followed Musk’s announcement earlier this month that his company would no longer accept Bitcoin in payment for its electric cars, due to the fossil fuels needed to create the digital currency. Bitcoin is created via high-powered computers solving complex mathematical equations. These computers use a lot of electricity, which is often generated by fossil fuels. Tesla’s about-face is a blow to Bitcoin, the value of which jumped when Tesla got on board. Tesla’s stance is a big winner for both...
Marketsoceandrive.com

Kevin Ko Shares Info on Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

Perhaps, Bitcoin is the only currency that comes to your mind whenever you come across the term cryptocurrency. You are not alone; there other millions of people like you who have only heard of Bitcoin as the one and only cryptocurrency. Kevin Ko is an experienced cryptocurrency trader and commercial asset advisor who has been in the field for a couple of years and he understands the lack of knowledge the general public has.. He has spent most of his career teaching and helping investors build their portfolios, factoring in their risk levels. Kevin states that most of his clients only know of Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency and are surprised to learn that there are many other currencies.
Marketstheiet.org

Crypto-Currency Payout for Un-applied Legal Infrastructure?

An adequate reason for Cryptocurrency Value being "paid out" or increasing in value in Australia, when certain provision of critical legislative infrastructure is not applied under a certain condition - making the value of the local currency such as the AUD, disparate to the existing investments from South China Sea (China). For example, when WHO has declared that 5G does cause a biological reaction in Humans, to allow installation of 5G Towers, would be a considerable violation of the 'Crimes (Biological Weapons) Act 1976' Australia. However, that 5G installers are going ahead with this - is what is allegedly creating the Cryptocurrency. So, it can be expected that if 5G installations are carried out in Australia, there would be a higher "payout" or appreciation of the Crypto against the AUD - although the AUD should be relatively constant against the HKD or CNY.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Currenciescoingeek.com

Hungary considers digital currency investor tax cut for COVID stimulus

Digital currency investors in Hungary could be in line for a tax cut as part of new stimulus measures being proposed by the government designed to make the country more competitive. Authorities in Hungary are weighing proposals which would slash the applicable rate of tax on digital currency gains down...
MarketsInvestopedia

Why Fidelity Got Into Bitcoin

For Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers, there was no need to explore the digital currency space. Nonetheless, in mid-October of 2018, Fidelity launched Fidelity Digital Assets, a limited liability corporation designed as a "full-service, enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading, and servicing investments in digital assets," according to the company's website. With this new branch, Fidelity entered into the digital currency game in a big way: Fidelity Digital Assets offers offline, cold storage custody solutions, trade execution, and other services for the cryptocurrency industry. Using its clout as a major financial services firm, Fidelity Digital Assets has stated its aim to help to provide financial institutions with "highly available, trusted, enterprise-grade services to store, transact, and service...digital asset investments." One question likely on the minds of many investors is why exactly Fidelity decided to launch this new company.
Fraud Crimescoingeek.com

South Korea clamps down on digital currency phishing activities

The South Korean government is out to strengthen its infrastructure to thwart the growing digital currency phishing activities in the country. With the rise in prices for most digital currencies, phishing activities have tripled this year according to local reports. The South Korean ICT Ministry is leading the initiative, teaming...
Economyledgerinsights.com

JP Morgan in Bahrain digital currency settlement trial with central bank

Earlier this week, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced a digital currency pilot with JP Morgan. The trial is for cross border US dollar supply chain payments and receipts with Bahrain’s Bank ABC. Going forward, the central bank said it would consider extending the collaboration to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
Economyajudaily.com

Debate rekindled over introduction of central bank digital currency in S. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank rekindled debate over a possible project to issue a central bank digital currency that uses an electronic record or digital token to represent the virtual form of a fiat currency of a particular nation, two years after it suspended a study on commercialization, citing social and economic costs to be caused by institutional changes.
CurrenciesL.A. Weekly

Meet Kevin Ko, The Digital Currency Expert You Need to Know About

Digital currencies are revolutionizing the business way of making payments while introducing a whole new investment opportunity. It has brought in a new concept where investors can directly transfer money virtually without the services of intermediaries such as banks. Thousands of investors have pumped their money into the trade, and some are reaping big. It is an easy way to get filthy rich, but first, you must learn and master the industry’s tricks.