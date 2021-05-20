newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USAA taps former Wells Fargo exec as chief data officer

By Jeannette E. Garcia
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The new executive will be in charge of setting the vision, strategy, policy and delivery of data and analytics architecture.

www.bizjournals.com
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Usaa#Taps#Chief Data Officer#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Strategy Officer#Usaa#Strategy#Policy#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Affirm Elevates Former Toyota In-House Leader to Chief Legal Officer

Fintech startup Affirm Holdings Inc., the brainchild of PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, has tapped one of its in-house lawyers to step up and take on the chief legal officer role. Katherine Adkins, who has served as chief legal adviser of banking strategy at Affirm since 2019, will take over as...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

The rehabilitation of Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is no longer viewed as the least ethical big company in America. That's the big lesson from the most recent Axios Harris reputation poll. Why it matters: After hitting extreme Axios Harris lows in 2017, Wells Fargo embarked upon a massive public rehabilitation campaign in 2018. It seems to have worked.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Lobbying firm linked to Ripple, Facebook hires former CFTC chief innovation officer

FS Vector announced Wednesday that it has Melissa Netram, who most recently served as the chief innovation officer for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. FS Vector is a major tech lobbying firm with noted involvement in several well-known companies tied to happenings in the crypto space. It has worked with Ripple and Square, and also played a role in Facebook's blockchain lobbying, as previously reported.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Wells Fargo Nabs BofA Exec as Head of Advice Enablement

Wells Fargo says it has lured an experienced Bank of America executive for a new role overseeing advisor development. Evelyn Varner has been named head of advice enablement for Wells Fargo’s wealth and investment management division, a new role that’s part of the unit’s advice and planning center of excellence, the company says.
Businessaithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Former Microsoft Azure Executive as Chief Customer Officer

Boston-Based Sharon Eilon Takes the Helm as Customer Base Doubles. Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, announced the appointment of Sharon Eilon as Chief Customer Officer to support its growing base of global customers and Aqua’s commitment to customer success. Eilon will be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Burlington, MA.
PoliticsCoinTelegraph

NYDFS taps former DOJ attorney as deputy virtual currency chief

Debra Brookes’ new role with the New York State Department of Financial Services may suggest more of a focus on regulation through enforcement. An attorney who has been working at New York’s Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, since 2013, Brookes has served in key roles in the department’s Enforcement Division, Financial Frauds and Consumer Protection Division, and Consumer Protection and Financial Enforcement Division before becoming deputy virtual currency chief for its Research and Innovation Division in March. Prior to that, she worked as a trial attorney with the United States Department of Justice for five years, leading and participating in “complex white-collar investigations.”
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Launches Effort to Increase Services to the Unbanked

Wells Fargo & Co. , the fourth-largest U.S. bank, is rolling out an initiative to bring more people into the banking system. The firm said it will increase access to affordable products, expand financial-education offerings and launch a National Unbanked Advisory Task Force. Wells Fargo also will set a 10-year goal for reducing the number of people who are unbanked, according to a.
Omaha, NEwkzo.com

Berkshire sheds nearly all of Wells Fargo, a holding since 1989

(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold nearly all of its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co, as Warren Buffett abandoned a more than 31-year-old investment that had been among his most successful before the bank was felled by scandals for mistreating customers. In a regulatory filing on Monday, Berkshire said it owned just $26.4 million of shares in the fourth-largest U.S. bank as of March 31, down from around $32 billion in January 2018.Berkshire began investing in San Francisco-based Wells Fargo in 1989, and spent at least $12.7 billion on its shares, building a 10% stake.The bank’s reputation was shattered by revelations that employees facing aggressive sales goals opened millions of unwanted accounts, charged unnecessary mortgage fees and forced drivers to buy car insurance they did not need. The conduct grew out of Wells Fargo’s longstanding strategy of selling more products per customer, or cross-selling. Buffett, who is Berkshire’s chief executive, told CNBC in February 2020 that Wells Fargo had a “dumb” incentive system and was slow to make things right. “The big thing is they ignored it when they found out about it,” he said. “You absolutely have to attack a problem as soon as it occurs, and you know about it. And if that had happened, Wells Fargo shareholders would be a lot better off.”
Personal Financedoctorofcredit.com

CFPB Investigating Wells Fargo For Checking Account Practices

Wells Fargo has disclosed in a recent SEC filing that they are under investigation by the CFPB for checking account practices. Specifically the investigation is over how Wells Fargo disclosed how often a debit card needed to be used to receive a monthly fee waiver. Wells Fargo has previously agreed to a $142 million class action settlement over the practice of unauthorized account opening and have also previously disclosed that they are under investigation by the CFPB over whether customers were unduly harmed over the practice of freezing or closing accounts due to suspected fraud.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

An Open Letter To Chief Data Officers: Why It’s Time To Reinvent Your Digital Factory

As Vice President of Product Management at Qumulo, Ben oversees innovation and builds products that radically simplify file data management. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for new business models that require data accessibility on the cloud. This is driving enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations so they can innovate faster. Unfortunately, organizations without a digital data infrastructure to support a modern digital factory are falling behind.
Businessmediapost.com

Ogilvy Taps Liz Taylor As Its First Female Global Chief Creative Officer

Ex-Publicis Groupe creative leader Liz Taylor is returning to her old stomping grounds at Ogilvy as the agency seeks to double down on its creative capabilities. As Global Chief Creative Officer, Taylor will be responsible for overseeing Ogilvy’s creative product across 132 offices in 83 countries and spanning its five business units: advertising, PR, experience, health, and growth & innovation.
Industrytalkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt executive discusses data’s role in logistics

The future of logistics is about data, integration and speed, said an executive of Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services. In a recent FreightWaves webinar, Josh Phelan, vice president of finance for highway services at J.B. Hunt, discussed the impact of data on logistics and the carrier’s partnership with Google. Phelan said he spends most of his time on finance and strategy for the carrier’s technology platform J.B. Hunt 360.
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.