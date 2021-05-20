Global Spread of the Highly Pathogenic H5N8 Avian Influenza Virus Is a Serious Public Health Concern
The emergence and global spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus (AIV), a pathogen that has caused continuous and ongoing outbreaks with massive mortality in both wild and farmed birds across Eurasia and Africa throughout 2020, represents a considerable public health concern — particularly considering the first human cases of H5N8 infection were first reported last December.scitechdaily.com