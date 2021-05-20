Alliance Women make donation

Somerset Alliance Women of Somerset Alliance Church sent much needed supplies to the Bongolo Missions Hospital in Gabon, West Africa. From left, front row, are: Sharon Griney, Hazel Yoder, Linda Galico, Nancy Barron. Back row: Brenda Shepley, Darlee Hay, June Weakland, Pauline Bennett, Alice Barclay, Eleanor Stutzman, Joyce Ankeny and Vicki Miller. Items included scrubs, lab coats, operating room hats and table covers, sterilization wraps, preemie blankets, bandages, eye wipes and 77 feminine hygiene kits. The women of the church have sent items such as these in the past and see it as an important part of mission work.