newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, PA

Alliance Women make donation

Daily American Online
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSomerset Alliance Women of Somerset Alliance Church sent much needed supplies to the Bongolo Missions Hospital in Gabon, West Africa. From left, front row, are: Sharon Griney, Hazel Yoder, Linda Galico, Nancy Barron. Back row: Brenda Shepley, Darlee Hay, June Weakland, Pauline Bennett, Alice Barclay, Eleanor Stutzman, Joyce Ankeny and Vicki Miller. Items included scrubs, lab coats, operating room hats and table covers, sterilization wraps, preemie blankets, bandages, eye wipes and 77 feminine hygiene kits. The women of the church have sent items such as these in the past and see it as an important part of mission work.

www.dailyamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Mission Work#Alliance Women#Donation#Preemie Blankets#Lab Coats#Sterilization#West Africa#Gabon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Somerset County, PAfox8tv.com

Memorial Highway Chevrolet and Somerset County Humane Society

Memorial Highway Chevrolet in Somerset is kicking off their month-long mission of helping out the Somerset County Humane Society. Every Saturday for the month of May, they’re asking Visitors to fill up the back of a Silverado with donations like dog and cat food, bedding, cleaning supplies, and other items.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Tea Party to hold monthly meeting

The Cambria-Somerset Tea Party will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown. Ashley Klingensmith from Americans for Prosperity will discuss the questions on the May 18 primary ballot concerning the governor’s power to declare emergency declarations.
Somerset, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Senior Center directors lose jobs

SOMERSET – A year after idling, Somerset County’s senior centers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, county officials made layoffs at the centers permanent Tuesday. With no indication in sight on when the centers could be permitted to reopen, the Somerset County commissioners voted to release managers who oversaw four of the seven locations.