Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten join forces for "Like I Used To"

Be it in Alter Bridge, his work with Slash or now as a bona fide solo artist in his own right, Myles Kennedy has proven himself to be one of the most technically proficient vocalists in modern rock. Whether in 2021 you consider the incredibly earnest and classic-sounding hard rock that he specialises in the most exciting thing in the world is another debate entirely, but, taking it purely for what it pertains to be, the follow-up to 2018’s debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, is more evidence that Myles is objectively masterful at his chosen craft.