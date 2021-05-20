Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten join forces for "Like I Used To"

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRock songstresses Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten teamed up for a track called “Like I Used To,” just in time to make us feel devastatingly nostalgic on a Thursday afternoon. Released through Jagjaguwar, the two also put out a music video, taking them to isolated spaces as their voices twist and turn down winding roads together. The single follows the recent release of Olsen’s Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories, an LP boxset comprised of her last two albums, Whole New Mess and All Mirrors, and Van Etten’s ten year anniversary release of her album Epic.

