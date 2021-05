YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio –Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick was named the recipient of the 2021 Athena Award during a ceremony Thursday night. A crowd of some 550 gathered at Waypoint 4180 for the 28th annual event hosted by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator. The Athena award is given to business and professional women who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen career, provided leadership in the community and mentored or contributed to the growth of other professional women, according to a press release.