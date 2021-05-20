newsbreak-logo
Going green: Renewable energy advocates have transformed Holy Cross Energy’s election debates

By Scott Condon
Vail Daily
 21 hours ago
Thirteen years after renewable energy advocates mounted a takeover of Holy Cross Energy’s board of directors, their mission appears complete. A current mail-in election for three board seats attracted 10 candidates (see information box for more on the candidates). Of that field, five candidates embraced renewable energy as the central message in campaign material. Two other candidates make renewable energy a prominent part of their platform. Two others focus on smart business approaches, while one questions how smart meter technology affects health.

