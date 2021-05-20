Going green: Renewable energy advocates have transformed Holy Cross Energy’s election debates

As wind and solar generation is added to our grid, the cost of electricity goes up and carbon dioxide emission is not lowered. As an electrical engineer, I have 200 words to explain. As wind/solar generation is added at some location on the grid, that causes an equal amount elsewhere of efficient generation (e.g. NG baseload generation at 55%) to be replaced with less efficient generation (e.g. NG peaking generation at 20-32%). NG peaking generation at 27.5% efficiency emits twice as much carbon dioxide as NG baseload generation at 55%.