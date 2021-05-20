newsbreak-logo
Marana, AZ

TRAFFIC ALERT: Chip Seal - Cortaro Road between Santa Cruz River and Cerius Stravenue

maranaaz.gov
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Marana will be chip sealing Cortaro Road between the Santa Cruz River and Cerius Stravenue. The work will take place during the night on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 8:00 P.M to 5:00 A.M. Through traffic under the interstate will be closed in conjunction with ADOT intersection improvements. Expect traffic delays.

www.maranaaz.gov
