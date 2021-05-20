newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, PA

Berlin Lions Club honors students

Daily American Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin Lions Club recognized the Berlin School District's outstanding seventh and eighth grade male and female students for the 2020-22 academic year. Students were selected by schoolteachers and administrators, based on academic achievement, community service, integrity and school involvement. From left are: Logan Gessner, the seventh grade male student, Sydney Walker, the seventh grade female student, Lauren Miller, the eighth grade female student, and Jacob Knopsnyder, the eighth grade male student. Each student received a framed certificate and monetary award.

www.dailyamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berlin, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Berlin, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Walker
Person
Lauren Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin School#Male And Female#Community Service#Female Lions#Student Achievement#Academic Achievement#The Berlin Lions Club#Female Students#Monetary Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Sydney
Related
Somerset County, PAfox8tv.com

Local Boy Reaches Eagle Scout

A young boy in Somerset County is making impressive strides within the Boy Scouts of America organization. RyleJohn Wright is a seventh grader at Windber Area Middle School. The 14-year-old has worked his way up to achieve the prestigious title of Eagle Scout, years before one typically does at 16 or 17.