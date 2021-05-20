Berlin Lions Club honors students
The Berlin Lions Club recognized the Berlin School District's outstanding seventh and eighth grade male and female students for the 2020-22 academic year. Students were selected by schoolteachers and administrators, based on academic achievement, community service, integrity and school involvement. From left are: Logan Gessner, the seventh grade male student, Sydney Walker, the seventh grade female student, Lauren Miller, the eighth grade female student, and Jacob Knopsnyder, the eighth grade male student. Each student received a framed certificate and monetary award.www.dailyamerican.com