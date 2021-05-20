newsbreak-logo
Anonymous executive believes trio of Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan could work on Wizards

By Brad Sullivan
Ahn Fire Digital
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With DeMar DeRozan set to enter the free agency market after the season, one Western Conference executive believes that the veteran would fit in well with the Washington Wizards backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Even though DeRozan will be 32 at the start of the 2021-22 season,...

