Ford Turns USA’s Best-Selling Vehicle Into An EV With The F-150 Lightning

By Gray Van Dyke
hiconsumption.com
 10 hours ago

Back in 1999, Ford debuted the SVT Lightning, an F-150-based pickup that packed as much as 380-horsepower at its most powerful that could sprint to 60mph in less than six seconds. Since the truck’s discontinuation in 2004, it’s developed quite the cult following amongst the collector market, making it a prime candidate for a modern revival. And while the Blue Oval has indeed brought the name back, it’s not as you’d expect.

