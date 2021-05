Women's Leadership Scholar & Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership, Huntsman School of Business, Utah State University. About 10 years ago, I attended a leadership conference in the United Kingdom where scholars were using the term “wicked problem.” I was unfamiliar with the term, but I quickly learned that they were referring to complex problems that had no clear solutions. Wicked problems are difficult or impossible to fix or solve because of the complicated interdependencies that exist among the variables.