EU Hopeful of Ending U.S. Aircraft Dispute by July

(KMAland) -- The U.S. Meat Export Federation is hopeful that U.S. beef exports will rebound in Europe this summer. Yuri Barutkin is USMEF’s representative in Europe. He says U.S. beef gained greater access to the European Union at the beginning of 2020 through a country-specific quota aimed at allowing more U.S. product to enter the EU at zero duty. But with most U.S. beef cuts traditionally consumed in Europe’s foodservice and hospitality sectors, the U.S. industry struggled to fully capitalize on the revised quota due to widespread restrictions on restaurant traffic, tourism and business travel.