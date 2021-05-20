EU Hopeful of Ending U.S. Aircraft Dispute by July

The European Commission said Tuesday that efforts to win approval for the EU's massive investment deal with China were effectively "suspended" given the soured diplomatic relations between both sides after tit-for-tat sanctions.
"We now in a sense have suspended... political outreach activities from the European Commission side," EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told AFP in an interview.
"It's clear in the current situation with the EU sanctions in place against China and Chinese counter sanctions in place, including against members of European Parliament (that) the environment is not conducive for ratification of the agreement," Dombrovskis said.
Trying to ratify the deal "will depend really on how broader EU-China relations will evolve", he added.