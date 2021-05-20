newsbreak-logo
EU Hopeful of Ending U.S. Aircraft Dispute by July

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 hours ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and the United States are working to resolve a dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers and should be able to do so by July, the EU's trade chief said on Thursday in a further sign of improving transatlantic trade ties. Both sides agreed in March...

