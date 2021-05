Graduation is almost here, and it’s time to think about what to get the graduates in your life! Of course, high school teachers can’t be on the hook for gifts for all of their students. That would add up pretty quickly! But there are times when you might want to give students a special token, or you might have a graduate in your own family to celebrate. We’ve rounded up our some inexpensive DIY projects here as well as our favorite graduation books for students. And below, find our favorite 2021 graduation gifts for students at a variety of price points.