GLWACH vaccinates volunteer trainees

By Special to GUIDON
GUIDON
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Sgt. Eric Trevino, a medic at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, administers a COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Harper Clinic. Several Soldiers in training with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment volunteered to receive the vaccine as part of a new pilot program at Fort Leonard Wood. According to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Robins, GLWACH’s deputy noncommissioned officer in charge for readiness, this pilot marks the first steps to getting more trainees vaccinated to help with readiness and put the installation on a path to returning to normal. Pvt. Cheyenne Fitchett said she received the vaccine to help protect her family: “I have a grandfather who is immunocompromised. I don’t know what I would do if I was the reason he got sick and passed away,” she said. (Photo by Stephen Standifird, Public Affairs Office)

