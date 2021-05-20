GLWACH vaccinates volunteer trainees

(BPT) - For many Americans, a run to the grocery store is a simple task. You quickly grab items off the shelf with the next week of meals in mind. By the time you get up to the checkout counter, your cart is full of essentials and you swipe your card without a second thought. But for many others, purchasing the essentials is difficult and anxiety-inducing. People experiencing food insecurity don’t have reliable access to items that are affordable or nutritious enough, and instead of exploring each aisle, they are often forced to search the store for select items that can be covered in a too-tight budget.