The metro fitness scene is heating up. There are two new gyms, one that just opened and another opening soon, that offer infrared sauna workouts. Each sauna has a screen that plays different types of classes from H.I.I.T to Cycling and Yoga. The saunas are typically set at about 125 to 130 degrees. The idea of a heated workout is one that is catching on all across the country. Hot Worx is a fitness chain that started in the south. Right now, there’s a Hot Worx planned for Woodbury and another in Lakeville that opened in February. And there are more than a dozen licenses for future Hot Worx Twin Cities locations.