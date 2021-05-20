newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Virtual interviews test job skills

By Special to GUIDON
GUIDON
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEighth-grade students in Family and Consumer Science classes recently got a chance to practice their job-finding skills during virtual mock interviews. Professional volunteers in the fields of law, air transportation and finance helped make the activity possible by conducting one-on-one interviews over virtual-meeting platforms. Each student was interviewed about a...

www.myguidon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Interviews#Marketing Research#Information Science#Job Market#Virtual Mock Interviews#One On One Interviews#Consumer Science Classes#Professional Volunteers#Careers#Professional Appearance#Research Projects#Career Trends#Virtual Meeting Platforms#Employers#Questions#Cover Letter Writing#Body Language#Eighth Grade Students#Editor#Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public Healthcommunityjournal.net

Are You Prepared For The Big Question In The COVID-Era Job Interview?

For those who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prolonged downtime has brought new challenges about how to spend their time productively. Marketing expert Vince Thompson says that scenario has created a whole new hiring dynamic, and when employers begin interviewing again, they will scrutinize more than just the resume to assess candidates’ skills, experience, and initiative.
Jobsuniversityherald.com

How to Make a Good Impression at a Job Interview

From the moment you walk through the door at an interview for a prospective job, the employer or panel of representatives will be keen to assess your suitability for the role. Not only that, but they will be trying to figure out what it would be like to work with you and whether you're the best fit for their company.
Bellevue, WAthewatchdogonline.com

Virtual Networking and Job Fair on May 12-14

Are you ready for job experience related to your career path? Bellevue College’s virtual networking and job fair is happening this week, May 12-14! This free, three-day event is the perfect launchpad for landing your first internship and connecting with employers in your academic field of interest. Each day will focus on a different set of career fields and will include employers from public, private and non-profit sectors. May 12 will feature jobs focused on business, accounting, marketing, design and the service industry. May 13 will be geared towards healthcare, non-profits, education, government and communications. The last day, May 14, will be for science, technology, engineering and math. While employers will only be meeting with students for those three days, Bellevue College will continue to offer various professional workshops for the rest of the month, including how to master virtual interviews and how to negotiate your salary. Registering for these events is easy, and can be found on the Classes, Events & Workshops page. You can also get a head start on the fair by checking out the Watchdog’s own Job and Internship Guide which discusses the difference between jobs and internships and includes tips on creating a resume and how to nail your interview.
Jobsedsurge.com

Skills Are Great — But It’s Who You Know That Lands You a Job

In the American Jobs Plan, the Biden Administration has put a stake in the ground on a bold vision to “ensure workers have ready access to the skills they will need to succeed,” especially those from historically under-resourced communities. The plan includes targeted investments in both existing and “next-generation” education and training programs, as well as career pathway programs in middle and high school.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Skills are the New Baseline for Any Job

I teach data analytics and data science. Enrollment for my classes significantly picked up in 2020. While I believe job loss was the main instigator of the increase, there's one interesting fact I need to share about the students in my classes. Most of them are not trying to become data scientists.
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Motivational Interviewing: Skills to Help Improve Patient Compliance

One of the most challenging aspects of working in the medical field is dealing with patients who don't follow medical recommendations and end up sick, suffering, or worse off than when they originally sought care. These days the healthcare industry is expected to provide high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered care that will improve overall health outcomes. Healthcare professionals are increasingly turning to health outcome research for the evidence-based guidance they need to improve care. Much of the research on health outcomes focuses on patient behavioral responses to changes in healthcare delivery. Additionally, research on chronic disease prevention has also focused on patient behavioral changes (e.g., smoking cessation, weight loss, increase in physical activity). Because these health behaviors are such predictors of increased compliance, improved health, and decreased risk, the ability to create a behavioral change is an essential indicator of improved health outcomes.
Computerspackworld.com

5 Benefits of Virtual Focus Group Testing

With little chance of in-person meetings involving medium-to-large groups resuming this year, and the conference and events industry—long relied upon as a host to focus-group testing companies—not expected to return to full operation until spring 2022, what does this mean for the future of focus groups?. Luckily, consumer focus-group testing...
Educationcase.edu

Virtual Intersections and the Celebration of Student Writing and Research

Virtual Intersections will have live/synchronous presentations and recorded/asynchronous presentations today (May 6) and tomorrow (May 7). This virtual Intersections event will feature more than 295 presentations from more than 400 students. Additionally, there will be presentations by the Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity, the Celebration of Student Writing...
Jobscommunalnews.com

Steps to Prepare for Your Job Interview

If possible, use the company’s products and services. Before going to your job interview, examine the job description carefully. Acknowledging your skills and qualifications is something that’s expected of you, and your job interview isn’t exactly the best place to be modest and downplay your achievements. Going for a job...
Geneva, OHPosted by
Star Beacon

A-Tech welding students learn new skills while on the job

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Three A-Tech students, in an informal apprenticeship arrangement with Schmidt Equipment, are learning new skills. Caden Dewey, Luke Candow and Anthony Enos are sharpening their welding skills and learning how to perform many other tasks involved in fabricating steel products, said business co-owner, Phil Schmidt of Geneva Township.
Onaway, MIkisswtlz.com

Welding School Grads to Show Skills at Upcoming Job Fair

Manufacturing recruiters will be able in connect with new talent in a unique way at the Industrial Arts Institute’s job fair in Onaway on June 3. Students at the northern Michigan welding school are wrapping up their 19-week program and looking for jobs, so the staff at IAI have come up with a non-traditional format, allowing students to show what they’ve learned.
Career Development & Advicegitconnected.com

4 Skills You Need As A Data Scientist To Land A Job In 2021

Analytics is about providing the team with the data insights it requires to create stronger solutions and make sound business decisions. But if your team doesn’t understand the data, it’s all for naught. Amplitude software will make the data easier to grasp, but each team member also needs basic computer skills to get the best out of what they’re looking at.
Video Gamesimore.com

Miitopia Jobs: Best Jobs, Personalities, Stats, Skills, and more

Miitopia might seem like a light-hearted and laid back RPG, but there's actually a lot of complexity in the coding outside of the fun Mii customization tools. It all works together to make Miitopia one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy. To make things easier for yourself,...
Palm Beach County, FLfloridaweekly.com

Employers to hold virtual job fair

Palm Beach County restaurants, hotels and retailers say they have hundreds of job openings to fill and a stagnant applicant pool. On Monday, May 10, businesses will combine their efforts to reach potential employees through a virtual job fair. “The doors are open, but we keep hearing from businesses in...
Jobsexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility. Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Do...
Houghton, MIabc10up.com

Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair

Job-seekers who’d like to relocate to the U.P. or U.P. residents who’d like a change of professional pace have an excellent opportunity May 20th. True North’s job fair will have over 40 employers representing the Houghton Hancock area. It’ll be a virtual networking arena. Michigan Tech University will be present too.