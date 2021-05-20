newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

Mayor Lucas announces redirection of KCPD funding toward community efforts

By Lucie Krisman
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Quinton Lucas and local officials are combining efforts to hold Kansas City police financially accountable and redirect some of the funding they typically receive. Lucas announced the introduction of new legislation that would decrease revenue toward the KCPD during a press conference today. Under the newly introduced ordinances, KCPD would receive 20% of the city’s general revenue, decreasing their typical allocation under the city’s budget by roughly 5%.

