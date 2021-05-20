newsbreak-logo
Politics

Cuomo on book deal criticisms: "That's Stupid"

By Mike Baggerman
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 21 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on a question about the criticisms of his book benefiting him on the backs of thousands of New Yorkers who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben
Nick Langworthy
Andrew Cuomo
#Republicans#New Yorkers#Covid#Nys Gop#Wben Newsradio#Governor Cuomo#Governor Andrew Cuomo#Book#Taxes#American Crisis#Delusions#Public Trust#Buffalo#N Y
Public HealthBeaumont Enterprise

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
PoliticsNBC New York

Cuomo's Pandemic Book Deal Earns Him $5.1 Million Over 3 Years, Taxes Show

"American Crisis," a book written during the first months of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will earn Gov. Andrew Cuomo approximately $5.1 million within the next couple of years, according to information in the governor's tax return released Monday. Cuomo reported earned $3.21 million in 2020 for the book, with additional...
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Gov. Cuomo receiving more than $5 million from pandemic book deal (report)

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is receiving more than $5 million from his coronavirus pandemic book deal, The New York Times reported Monday. Figures obtained by the newspaper show Cuomo reported earning $3.12 million last year from his memoir about leading New York’s response to the Covid-19 crisis. State officials told the Times that his contract for the book included another $2 million to be paid out over the next two years.
PoliticsWashington Times

Cuomo's virus-leadership book netted him $5.1 million amid scandals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be paid more than $5.1 million for his book about governing during the pandemic, his office said Monday. The Democrat, who is being investigated on charges of sexually harassing multiple women and of covering up COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, was paid a $3.1 million advance for his book, according to his tax returns.
Albany, NYNewsday

Cuomo's book deal during pandemic was worth $5.12M

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo disclosed Monday his book deal for writing about COVID-19 leadership was worth $5.12 million. The governor, a third-term Democrat who has come under criticism for penning a memoir while the pandemic was continuing, previously had refused to say how much he was being paid by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo to Rake In Whopping $5.1 Million for Pandemic Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will earn some $5.1 million in total proceeds from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to financial information obtained prior to its public release by The New York Times. The figure includes the $3.12 million Cuomo earned in 2020 from the memoir, plus an additional $2 million to be paid out over the next two years. Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said in a statement that Cuomo netted $1,537,508 from the book last year, and donated a third of it to the United Way of New York State. The remainder went into a trust to be split equally between Cuomo’s three daughters, Azzopardi stated. The book has sold only 50,000 copies to date—not enough for Crown, its publisher, to recoup its costs, reported the Times. Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly using state resources to work on the book, an accusation he has strongly denied.
Albany, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Report: Cuomo book deal is worth millions according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive a big payout from the book he authored on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article by Jon Campbell in the Democrat and Chronicle, Cuomo's publisher is expected to pay him $5.1 million for the book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
New York City, NYwesb.com

Cuomo Lifts Masking Requirement in NYS

New York will change its masking mandates this week. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday afternoon. “Effective this Wednesday, we’re going to adopt the CDCs new guidance and regulations on masks and social distancing for vaccinated people. By the CDC guidance, immunocompromised people and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and social distance. But if you are vaccinated, you are safe. No masks, no social distancing.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

County executives ask Cuomo to follow CDC rules on masks

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WBEN/AP) — Six of New York's county executives called Sunday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update the state's COVID-19 protocols in accord with new federal guidelines that ease rules for fully vaccinated people. The bipartisan group of county executives cited Thursday's announcement by the Centers for Disease Control...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Andrew Cuomo Netted $1.5M On COVID Book in 2020, Spokesman Says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made $1.5 million in 2020 for his book on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that generated controversy. The $1.5 million is only a portion of the profit the governor is expected to make for the book over the next two years, Cuomo's spokesman Richard Azzopardi said Monday. According to his publishing contract, the New York Democrat will net $5 million for the book.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

Report: Cuomo accusers subpoenaed in NY AG investigation

NEW YORK (WBEN) – The state attorney general's investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving along, with four accusers reportedly receiving subpoenas to testify under oath. The New York Times reported that the women received subpoenas following preliminary interviews by outside lawyers hired by Attorney...
New York City, NYfox61.com

Governor Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC mask guidance beginning Wednesday

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York State will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people beginning Wednesday. The CDC announced the updated mask guidance on May 13, which still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It helps clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Says ‘Harassment Is Not Making Someone Feel Uncomfortable’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that “harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable” as he addressed #MeToo allegations leveled against him by numerous women. The New York Democrat took questions from reporters Thursday after giving a coronavirus update in the Bronx, where he emphasized that he “never said anything” that he believes “is inappropriate.”