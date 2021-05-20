newsbreak-logo
Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Ocean City, Maryland

By Tim Ebner
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town that Orange Crushes built, Ocean City, Md. is also the vacation destination where many in the Mid-Atlantic flock to in the summer with family and friends. For those mapping out a trip to OC this summer, there are several pit stops along the way for prime pit-beef sandwiches and superior snoballs. But don't fill up too much on the three-hour drive from D.C., because Ocean City is a wonderland of eating and drinking too. After all, this shore town is home to one of the highest-grossing bars in America, Seacrets Jamacia USA. Good luck scoring a bushel of crabs from Higgins, Crab Bag or Hooper’s on Memorial or Labor Day weekend, so be sure to plan ahead accordingly.

