Fossils Of Prehistoric Species Discovered In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Springs, CA — A trove of fossils, estimated to be anywhere from 5 to 10 million years old, was located in the Mokelumne River watershed in Calaveras County. The discovery was made in July of last year by East Bay Municipal Utilities District Ranger Greg Francek. He was patrolling the 28,000 acres of protected land near Valley Springs. In the months that followed, researchers investigated from the California State University Sacramento, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, California Geological Survey, Sierra College, and other institutions. Francek first spotted the fossils after identifying petrified trees in the area. Hundreds of individual specimens from a dozen prehistoric species have since been recovered by teams. They include a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked gomphothere, a rhinoceros, camel, horse, bird, fish, tortoise, and tapir.

#Fossils#Sierra College#Fish#Calaveras County#Ancient History#River#East Bay Mud Board#Fossil Flora#Individual Specimens#Trees#Fauna#Forest Ecosystem#Valley Springs#Bird#East Bay Mud#Tortoise#Tapir
Decades before we knew birds could 'see' Earth's magnetic field, Albert Einstein was discussing the possibility of undiscovered super senses in his fan mail. A long-lost letter from the famous scientist to an inquiring engineer in 1949 has turned out to be extraordinarily prescient in both the field of biology and physics. The original enquiry from engineer Glyn Davys, which started the correspondence, has since been lost, but judging from Einstein's reply, Davys' question had something to do with animal perception and what it can tell us about the physical world. "It is thinkable that the investigation of the behaviour of migratory birds...