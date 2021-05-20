Elmer’s Island shuttle service to begin Memorial Day weekend

The St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance in celebrating two big trail openings in May with ribbon cuttings, rides and picnic in two of the most scenic spots in Florida!. On Saturday, May 22 we celebrate the completion of the DeLeon Springs Section of the Loop and the connector to DeLeon Springs State Park. Join us for a ride on the beautiful, shady Spring to Spring section from Fichter Trailhead to DeLeon Springs for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, to be followed by free entry to DeLeon Springs State Park and picnic lunch with optional swimming in the spring. #bikedeleonsprings.