Elmer’s Island shuttle service to begin Memorial Day weekend

lafourchegazette.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beach shuttle at Elmer’s Island will begin daily operations starting Memorial Day weekend, running from open to close (sunrise to sunset) every day through Labor Day. The shuttle can transport up to 5 passengers and gear from the parking area at Elmer’s Island beach to 2 miles east, towards Caminada Pass. The parking area is located at the end of Elmer’s Island access road, 1.5 miles south of Hwy. 1. The shuttle is free of charge to the public.

www.lafourchegazette.com
