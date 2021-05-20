newsbreak-logo
Cuban Doll Refuses To Pay Her Taxes: "I'll Sit In Jail"

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wouldn't be surprised if the IRS slid into Cuban Doll's DMs because the rapper just revealed that she has no intention of paying her taxes this year. Nobody likes filing their taxes. It's a pretty mind-numbing task that we need to complete annually though. Rapper Cuban Doll is fed up with having to fill out so many forms just to hand over her hard-earned money to the government, so she's decided that she's just going to skip out on her taxes this year-- or so she says.

