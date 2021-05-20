Cuban Doll Refuses To Pay Her Taxes: "I'll Sit In Jail"

Last week Lunchbox brought a segment to the show after something happened at a restaurant in town. Lunchbox was offended after his waitress at a restaurant in Nashville assumed that his wife had his food - the salad, and he had her food - the burger. When she came to give them their food, they automatically sat the burger and salad down in front of the wrong person. When Lunchbox noted that wasn't who ordered what, the waitress had said out loud that she just assumed that's who got what. Lunchbox was offended by the situation and because of it decided to tip less.