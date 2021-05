Students from the area have been recognized for their artistic talent, with some earning the honor of having their work hang at the state’s capitol. Each spring, teachers of K-12 in North Dakota select student art work to enter in the North Dakota Juried Student Art Show. The annual show is is juried at the Taube Museum of Art in Minot, with artist and retired Executive Director of the Taube Nancy Walter and Acting Director of the Cando Arts Council Kathy Benson serving as jurors. This year, 508 pieces of art were entered, with 65 coming from local students. Of those, nine were chosen as part of the exhibit.