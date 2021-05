The new season of Apex Legends has released some brand new content into the game. This includes the addition of a new Legend named Valkyrie, an Olympus lost fleet update, and more. Apex Legends Season 9 has also seen the introduction of the first ground emotes. Up until now, players only got the chance to express themselves while skydiving into the battlefield. However, emotes can now be used at any time and anywhere on the map. Thanks to an apparent bug, the emotes have gotten even more entertaining with players being able to move around the map while using them.