Jerry Johnson, the 46-year stadium voice of Baylor University’s Golden Wave Marching Band, died Tuesday at home following a lengthy illness. Johnson, 81, became a legendary marketing professor at Baylor, but his first love was music. He accompanied Baylor bands on events from bus trips to bowl trips, always encouraging students and band directors as their paths crossed. Several colleagues said Johnson became their best friend at the university. He excelled as a scholar, but more impressive was his humanity, his graciousness and his embodiment of the Baylor family, they said.