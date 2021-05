The Scottish government has signed up to the “traffic light” system for international travel this summer, after three months in which all international arrivals to Scotland have had to go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights.From Monday 17 May this obligation will apply only to arrivals from nations on the “red list”, including Turkey, India, the UAE, South Africa and Brazil. Scotland is adopting the same approach as England, with most countries rated “amber” – requiring 10 days of self-isolation.Travellers arriving from a short of “green list” destinations will avoid quarantine, though they will have to take a test before...