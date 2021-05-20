newsbreak-logo
Southern Tier Events Where You Can Observe Memorial Day

By Don Morgan
The Whale 99.1 FM
 23 hours ago
If you know of any other Memorial Day Parades for 2021 in the Southern Tier of New York or In Bradford, Susquehanna or Wayne Counties in Northeast Pennsylvania, let us know.

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Memorial Day#Southern Tier#Northeast Pennsylvania#Wayne Counties#Susquehanna
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Schedules Vaccination Clinics for 12-15 Year Olds

New vaccination clinics are being added in Broome County now that children aged 12 to 15 can be given the Pfizer shots. The County Health Department says appointments are being taken for clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19. Those clinics will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. so students don’t have to skip school. Go to www.gobroomecounty.com to schedule.