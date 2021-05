Activision has recently announced the collaboration of Call of Duty: Mobile with 80s Action Heroes, and as a part of it, John McClane, John Rambo will be making their way to the game as Epic Characters on May 20 (5 PM PT). In addition to this, weapons used by them like Rambo’s survival knife and bow will also be available, and if you want to play as Rambo and McClane, you acquire them in the following way.