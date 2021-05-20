newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Is The 'Nightmare We Really Wanted To Avoid,' India-Based Journalist Says

By Fresh Air
wyso.org
 6 hours ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The CDC has relaxed its guidelines for people who are vaccinated, but the pandemic is far from over. COVID is rampaging through India, and epidemiologists are concerned about current and future variants from India spreading to other countries. Joining us from New Delhi, India, is Jeffrey Gettleman, The New York Times South Asia bureau chief. He's covering the COVID crisis and the desperation that has spread through India. He writes that crematories are so full of bodies, it's as if a war just happened. The night sky glows from mass cremations. Sickness and death are everywhere. There isn't sufficient genomic sequencing being done for scientists to know for sure which variant is predominating and whether the new variant in India is especially transmissible or deadly.

www.wyso.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Tuberculosis#Covid#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer#Serum Institute Of India#Secret Service#United#Washington Post#Npr#Air India#Al Banks#Journalist#Desh#Sort#Bangladesh#Corpses#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Inside the Pandemic in India

NASHVILLE, TN– India is staggering from COVID-19. Officials say 2,000 people are dying every day. Funeral pyres are burning bodies around the clock and the actual daily death toll could be as high as 10,000. New cases are averaging 400,000 per day. Adar Poonawalla, chief of the world’s largest vaccine...
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID desperation is spreading across India

NEW DELHI — Dozens of bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges this week, most likely the remains of people who perished from COVID-19. States in southern India have threatened to stop sharing medical oxygen with each other, fiercely protective about holding on to whatever they have as their hospitals swell with the sick and infections skyrocket.
Public HealthScience Now

The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
Public HealthBBC

WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India last year as a "variant of global concern". It said preliminary studies show the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study. The variant has already spread to more than 30 countries,...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid third wave ‘inevitable’ in India, say health experts

Health experts have warned that a Covid-19 third wave is “inevitable” in India, as evidence grows that new variants are a contributing factor behind the country’s vicious second wave. India broke global records again on Thursday, recording 412,784 new cases and 3,980 deaths over 24 hours. Experts believe the real...
TravelSKIFT

India’s Covid Nightmare Leaves Its Travel Industry Reeling

India’s devastating second wave of the pandemic is arresting the pace of the travel recovery, at least for the short-term. It’s too early to tell if the shrinking industry will be able to cater to the vast pent-up demand once Covid is under control. During the last few weeks, India...
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Covid-19 pandemic moving eastwards, India's health ministry says

Evidence suggests that the coronavirus pandemic is moving eastward of India and a rise has been noticed in the number of daily cases in five eastern states, including West Bengal and Assam, along with rising mortality, according to the Indian Health Ministry. This was stated at a high-level meeting of...
Public Healththefederal.com

COVID second wave in India a tragedy, says Dr Vivek Murthy

The second wave of COVID-19 in India is a tragedy, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has said, underlining the need for countries to help each other during the crisis. “If COVID-19 has taught us anything, its that we need each other to get through this pandemic. As a world, we need each other in terms of countries to step up to help make sure that the world has an adequate supply of vaccine, to ensure people have treatments available, supply of PPE because the threat of COVID in any part of the world is ultimately a threat to every country, Indian-American Murthy told a news channel in an interview.
Public HealthBBC

India Covid: Government says new variant linked to surge

India has said a new variant of the coronavirus first discovered there in March may be linked to a deadly second wave. Samples containing the "double mutant"- or B.1.617 variant - have been found in several states with high case numbers. An official with the National Centre for Disease Control...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

WB CM asks PM Modi to import vaccines from global players

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid the reports of vaccine shortage from many parts of the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to "speedily import" vaccines from global manufacturers. In the letter, the West Bengal Chief Minister suggested...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO Chief Scientist says India's COVID-19 figures worrying

By Reena BhardwajGeneva [Switzerland], May 11 (ANI): As India is in the grasp of a devastating second wave of COVID-19, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday (local time) termed the rate of infections and deaths in the country as "worrying" and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers.
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

PM Modi reviews availability, supply of oxygen, medicines

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. He was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs...