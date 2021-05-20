newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrats seek deal with GOP on 'soft infrastructure' proposals

By Matt Knoedler
erienewsnow.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan has created some new buzz words in Washington: “soft infrastructure.”. When we hear the word infrastructure, we usually think of physical projects like roads and bridges. But congressional Democrats say it is time to improve the systems that build up the rest of our lives – things like health care and education, parts of the economy that define soft infrastructure.

www.erienewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Senate President#Community Projects#Physical Infrastructure#Education And Schools#Gop#American Families Plan#The White House#Capitol Hill#Covid#Congressional Democrats#Long Term Care Facility#Hcbs Legislation#Sen John Barrasso#Sen Kirsten Gillibrand#Care#D N Y#Physical Projects#Vulnerable Seniors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Majority of Republicans agree with decision to replace Cheney: Poll

A majority of Republicans agree with the decision to remove Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House, a new poll finds. Eighty percent of Republican voters supported the decision to remove Cheney from her No. 3 spot as the House Republican Conference's chairwoman, including 69% who said she was no longer “on message” with the Republican Party, according to the CBS News poll.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest sign of Donald Trump's hold on the GOP

(CNN) — A vast majority of Republicans are still all in on former President Donald Trump -- and a new CBS/YouGov poll reveals just how deep the obsession within the party goes. For starters, polling showed GOPers want the Republican Party's policies to be modeled off Trump, not vice versa.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Young voters flock to Democrats as GOP proves loyalty to Donald Trump

Millennial and Gen Z voters turned out in record numbers in 2020. This voting block leaned into progressive policies as Republicans doubled down on Trumpism. Charlotte Alter, Senior Correspondent at TIME, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Executive Director of Next Gen America, and McKay Coppins, Staff Writer at the Atlantic joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of the GOP as young voters embrace Democratic candidates.
Presidential ElectionYellowhammer News

Guest: Who’s really running the White House?

President Joe Biden is a gaffe machine. He said so himself. More often than not, he’ll say the wrong thing, the right thing the wrong way or simply let his thoughts trail off and not even finish the sentence. Usually, these misspeaks and verbal fumbles make great comedy, except now we aren’t the only ones laughing.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats ramp up push to limit Biden's war powers

Senate Democrats are ramping up their work on reining in President Biden 's war powers, after years of watching the fights stall out on Capitol Hill. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) told The Hill on Thursday that he will hold a vote on legislation from Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMFs), both of which deal with Iraq.
Presidential ElectionFortune

Trump nears deal with House Democrats on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Former President Donald Trump and House Democrats said in a court filing Monday that they are close to a deal resolving issues surrounding congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

House Republicans head to the polls

CHIPS AHOY -- Rep. Elise Stefanik is probably going to be House Republicans’ new conference chair. But of course, with the House Freedom Caucus around, there had to be a wrinkle - enter Rep. Chip Roy. Roy (R-Texas) almost certainly knows he won’t be the conference chair, but the Texas...
Congress & CourtsChicago Sun-Times

Southern Democrats became Republicans because Northern Democrats had enough with the racism

Sen. Ted Cruz took to the floor of the Senate recently to make a bizarre speech on the history of Jim Crow laws and voter suppression. Speaking against the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights and reduce the influence of money in politics, Cruz wove a fantasy that the law would create millions of illegal voters, who would disenfranchise legal voters by diluting the legitimate vote.