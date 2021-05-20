Democrats seek deal with GOP on 'soft infrastructure' proposals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan has created some new buzz words in Washington: “soft infrastructure.”. When we hear the word infrastructure, we usually think of physical projects like roads and bridges. But congressional Democrats say it is time to improve the systems that build up the rest of our lives – things like health care and education, parts of the economy that define soft infrastructure.www.erienewsnow.com