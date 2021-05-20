‘Trying’: Esther Smith & Rafe Spall Preview Nikki and Jason’s Adoption Progress in Season 2

Want to know what’s next on The Nevers episode 6? We’re going to be diving into the past, but also seeing just how that relates to the present. Could this be your opportunity to get to know Amalia better? It certainly feels that way, and that is also most welcome. One of the biggest issues that The Nevers has going on right now is that it has so many characters and so much going on that it can be tough at times to get invested in it all.