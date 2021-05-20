Black, White, And Floof: Panda Cuteness Galore

A black & white shot that feels like it could be a still from a film has won ePHOTOzine's 'Photo of the Week' (POTW) title this week. The image captured by site member zdumus is of someone lacing up their skates ready to hit the very bumpy path they're stood on. We love the story-telling in this shot as your imagination is left to fill in the who, where, what and why. We also love the crispness of the in-focus areas which pop nicely against the out of focus background. The low point of view is unusual but perfect for this image as all attention falls on the skates and the journey they're about to set off on.