Black, White, And Floof: Panda Cuteness Galore
What's black, white, covered in floof, and completely awwdorable? You guessed it, it's pandas. Pandas are very unique in that their color scheme is exclusively black and white. Their coats of fur are long, thick, and floofy to the maximum. Like their distant cousins of other bear species, they are large and chunky in allll the right places. We can only imagine what it would be like to exchange a loving hug with these giant and gentle creatures.cheezburger.com