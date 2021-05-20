newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gazette Player of the Week: Patrick Gisclair

lafourchegazette.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article-- With school sports on hold, our Player of the Week this week is a good, all-around athlete and kid. Patrick is a three-sport starter for South Lafourche, the team's starting quarterback for football; a starting guard for basketball; and a member of the golf team, which finished in the Top 6 in the State.

www.lafourchegazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#Basketball#Senior Football#Team Sports#State#Patrick Gisclair Class#Quarterback School#Multi Sport#This Week#Senior Height
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

Tanner Craig named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Following a monster week at the plate, Evansville baseball’s Tanner Craig has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, it was announced in a release by the Conference office on Tuesday. Producing an impressive weekend, Craig continued his return to form at the plate. The...
prepbaseballreport.com

SoCal Player of the Week: 5/3-5/8

2022 LHP Devon Daniel of Kerman HS is a pitcher we first saw prior to his freshman year at tournament in Stockton and then again at an ID event held at Fresno City College in January of 2019. He's always impressed us with his feel and pitchability, as well as his competitive drive on the mound. His high school career has thus far been nothing short of outstanding and his perfomances last week have earned him this honor. On Thursday 5/4 he came in to close the game against rival Chowchilla, striking out three to earn the save. Then on Saturday 5/8 he made the start against a solid Dos Palos team, throwing a complete game and striking out 13. In the 8 innings he threw last week he gave up two walks and struck out 16 hitters. On the year he has thrown 35.1 innings, struck out 65 batters vs only 5 walks. His ERA is 0.59, giving up 3 earned runs all season.
Keene Sentinel

Sentinel Player of the Week, April 24-30

ConVal sophomore Lily Mandel was voted by readers as the Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 24-30. The Cougars’ pitcher received 40 percent of the vote throughout the week. In three games during the week, Mandel went 7-8 at the plate with five singles, two doubles...
The Decatur Daily

Stiles, Bray voted Fans' Players of the Week

Stiles hit a grand slam in an 11-6 win over Sparkman. "She is one of the hardest workers that I have ever had and brings it every day in practice," Athens coach Thad Prater said. "Diving for balls, running after balls, running bases, etc. Can't say enough about her attitude, effort and the enthusiasm she brings to the team as a player and teammate."
College Sportsbaylorbears.com

Andy Thomas Named a CBN National Player of the Week

WACO, Texas – For his performance in the series against Kansas State, fifth-year senior catcher Andy Thomas was named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week on Monday. Thomas led the Big 12 this week after hitting an impressive .727/.800/1.636 in the series win over Kansas State. The...
Pittsburgh, PArmucolonials.com

Miller Named MAC Defensive Player Of The Week

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Robert Morris University graduate goalkeeper Katelyn Miller added her name to the MAC honor roll Thursday when the conference announced her as Defensive Player of the Week following RMU's title-clinching weekend. It marks the first DPOW win of the season for Miller. Miller picked up two wins...
High Schoolprepbaseballreport.com

Players of the Week: Josh Hartle & Win Scott

Player of the Week nominations are submitted by High School coaches across North Carolina each week. Along with the nominations, Prep Baseball Report is diving into box scores, talking to coaches and scouts, and attending as many games as possible. PBR's staff sifts through the information sent in and seen...
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Athletics: Lerma, Zynda earn MCAC players of the week

Central Lakes College earned two baseball players on the Minnesota College Athletic Conference weekly honors from May 3 to May 9. Pitcher Jonathan Lerma was MCAC Central Division pitcher of the week after earning two wins with a combined 1.50 ERA. Slugger Phillip Zynda earned MCAC Central Division player of...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Canadian Collegiate - Players of the Week

Check out our schedule here. See all the Canadian news clicking here. Every week, we'll highlight one hitter and one pitcher to be our PBR Canada Collegiate Players of the Week which is powered by Mizuno. This is the 14th week and we have a repeat performer in Corey Jackson and a fresh face on the offensive side in Alberta native Dylan Borman.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Post-Gazette Athletes of the Week: J.J. Wetherholt and Kayla Williams

Recently: In a five-game stretch from April 26 to May 6, Wetherholt hit .563 (9 for 16) with 6 RBIs and 7 runs scored. Check this out: Wetherholt is one of the top players in the WPIAL. He made a verbal commitment to West Virginia University just after his freshman season. A 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior shortstop, Wetherholt entered this week with a .500 average for Mars. He had 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs and 18 RBIs. He also is excellent defensively and has 11 strikeouts in four innings pitched this season. He has been a starter since his freshman season for a Mars team that will be in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Sportssecsports.com

Week 13: Softball Players of the Week

SEC Player of the Week - Florida's Charla Echols, a junior third baseman from Newnan, Ga., tallied three multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games to help the Gators earn the series sweep of Texas A&M and a share of the SEC regular-season title. In game one, Echols recorded a three-run walk-off home run. She followed that with her team-leading 13th home run of the season to give Florida a 2-0 lead in game two. Down 5-4 with one out in the seventh inning of game three, Echols registered a double to left center prior to Julia Cottrill's walk-off home run.
goduke.com

Loperfido Named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke outfielder Joey Loperfido was named ACC Player of the Week after a successful week at the plate, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Loperfido batted 10-for-15 through four games as the Blue Devils went 2-2 over the past week. The Haddonfield, N.J., native went 2-for-4 against William & Mary in a midweek contest before leading the Blue Devils at No. 15 Louisville, going 8-for-11 (.727) with four runs, two doubles and a home run.
SoccerNews-Herald.com

News-Herald players of the week for May 6

On the field: Against Laurel, had nine goals and 15 draw controls. Against Riverside, had five goals and five draw controls. Off the field: Is committed to the College of Wooster to play lacrosse. Also plays soccer. Lacrosse has been her main sport since she started playing in fourth grade. She began playing travel lacrosse in eighth grade and competed in tournaments “all along the coast.” Her favorite sports memory is scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime against Solon this season. Is looking forward to graduating as valedictorian later this month. Plans to major in environmental science in college. Enjoys going thrifting with friends, listening to music, traveling and skiing. Favorite show is “The Office.”
NFLWSET

Liberty Christian Academy football player wins NFL Player of the Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local High School Senior will be featured on the NFL Network this Saturday for winning "NFL Player of the Week." Conner Hill is the first-ever hometown high school athlete to win this prestigious honor coming from a small Christian school. Hill plays tight end and...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Gardner, Perkins OVC Co-Players of the week

MURRAY—Graduate transfer Sam Gardner has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season while senior Ryan Perkins claimed OVC Co-Player of the Week, second time in his career and first time this season. Gardner struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced in...
MLB

Means, Miley earn Player of the Week honors

A pair of lefties earned honors for both tossing a no-hitter last week, as Orioles starter John Means and the Reds’ Wade Miley took home the American and National League Players of the Week Awards presented by Chevrolet, respectively. It is the first selection for both pitchers. Means, who made...
Cleveland, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Check Into Cash Player of the Week 5-7

Congratulations to Cleveland High soccer standout Jackson Ritzhaupt for being selected as the Check Into Cash Player of the Week. The senior team captain is one the centerbacks of a backline that …
Baseballkagstv.com

Frizzell Tabbed National Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was tabbed the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Player of the Week in recognition of his epic weekend against No. 11 Ole Miss. Frizzell also received National Pitcher of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball, as well as being...