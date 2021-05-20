Letter: I remember when politicians compromised and newspeople were honest

As a history/civics fanatic in school, I was taught that this is our country. When we grow up, as citizens, we our responsibility to protect our democratic republic. We recited the pledge of allegiance to the flag every morning, hand over heart - an oath. Our politicians, not the most honorable people in the country, still could talk to each other, compromise on legislation and support the citizens who elected them. Of course, I am not naive. I realize there were concessions and at least one quid-pro-quo in every accord. But, after hours of smoke-filled debate, an agreement was always reached. No more.