A pipeline is threatening their homeland. Indigenous women are fighting back.

Grist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Houska is no amateur when it comes to pipeline resistance. The attorney and member of the Couchiching First Nation set up camp at Standing Rock and stood with Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators for six months, providing legal aid to anyone facing charges. Four years later, she’s back on the fossil fuel front lines — but this time, it’s personal.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has labelled Israel “an apartheid state” after a week of violence has gripped the region, claiming, therefore, it cannot be a democracy.The New York representative has been a longtime vocal critic of the Israeli government since her election to the House of Representatives in 2018. Using her Twitter feed over the weekend, she has attempted to rally the US government to deescalate the violence. Since the recent outbreak of attacks, it has been reported that 197 people have died in Gaza, including 58 children.She has called for the Biden administration to take a more severe line...