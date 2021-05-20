Penalty kill success leads Hurricanes to Game 2 win

newsbreak-logo
Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead over the Nashville Predators last night, with a 3-0 win in Game 2. A major piece of pre-game news was that Jaccob Slavin wouldn’t be playing. As a result, Jake Gardiner drew into the lineup and I thought he was pretty decent in a very limited role.

