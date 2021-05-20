newsbreak-logo
Free/Breast Specialist Patrick France Commits to Washington & Lee for 2021

By Ella Harmon
swimswam.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance will add more sprint freestyle and breaststroke depth to the men's program, alongside a large incoming class of 16 swimmers. Current photo via Patrick France. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

