Ryanair lost £702m in the past 12 months as its planes were grounded and passengers stayed at home during the coronavirus crisis, the company has announced. The Irish budget airline said its traffic plunged 81 per cent in the year to March as a result of the pandemic, from 149 million passengers in the previous year, to just 27.5 million.However, the firm said in a statement that it expected there to be a “strong rebound of pent-up travel demand” in the second half of this year, and that this should help it begin to recover some of its steep losses....