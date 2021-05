We made it. One year in, and we kept our chins above the water. We held onto our pandemic-issued life raft by our fingertips and somehow managed to stay afloat. And now, we are gaining STEAM. Our library calendar is filling up with activities, programs, and plans for the We Are Water MN exhibit coming in mid-July. We are busy scheduling story times, author visits, and new twists on old events. We are fully immersed in all the aspects of library work that we truly love. Quite honestly, it feels as if we have finally made it to shore.