This My Hero Academia review contains spoilers. A major problem that can arise when anime enter “Tournament Arcs” is the fatigue that sets in from constant action that’s manufactured and doesn’t have any actual buildup or emotional connection between the fighters. My Hero Academia is at least able to keep things relatively fresh due to the wildly unique nature of Quirks, but the episodes in this season have already highlighted that there is considerable overlap between some of these abilities. Creative powers aren’t enough and now that the Joint Training Arc is at its third consecutive fight, this season begins to face the larger issue of how to make these back-to-back-to-back battles continually interesting and not just play as mindless action with no deeper substance. “Match 3” leans into backstory and personal goals, which leaves its characters ready to attack, but then doesn’t give them much to do when it actually comes to the fighting.