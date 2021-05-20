newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Should I get the COVID vaccine? Yes

By Guest Writer
Branding Iron Online
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest writer response to “Should I get the COVID vaccine?” by Kathryn Mayers. I’m getting tired of masking. I’m getting tired of online classes. I’m getting tired of my airline miles wasting away, unused. I’m getting tired of my phone thinking I’m dead because I never leave my house. But it is precisely because the pandemic fatigue sucks that you should get vaccinated. The quickest way out of this pandemic is vaccinations. Israel has engaged in one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and they are quickly returning to life as normal. It should be embarrassing to us as Americans that China, where this all started, somehow (safely) opened back up before us. I’d like to join the rest of the world in opening up.

www.uwbrandingiron.com
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Vaccine Development#Immune Responses#Human Diseases#Cdc#Health Information#Americans#New York Times#Big Pharma#The Branding Iron#University Of Wyoming#J J#Eua#Mmr#Los Angeles Times#Hippa#Operation Warp Speed#Vaccine Responses#Vaccine Efficacy#Vaccine Side Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC Philadelphia

Fauci Says J&J Vaccine Pause Didn't Set Back U.S. Vaccine Campaign

The temporary pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare blood clotting cases did not disrupt the U.S. vaccine rollout, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Some people said the regulatory pause seemed to increase vaccine hesitancy in the U.S., especially among people who haven't yet...
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

COVID-19 vaccine boosters likely needed every 9 to 12 months, Moderna president says

LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be necessary every nine to 12 months, according to Dr. Stephen Hoge — the president of vaccine manufacturer Moderna. "That probably looks like boosting on a nine to 12 month after primary series as an annual booster for now, at least while we’re continuing to see the evolution of the virus," Hoge said during an earnings call Thursday.
PharmaceuticalsKSDK

No, vaccinated people can’t shed COVID-19 vaccine spike proteins

With over 30% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the CDC’s recent changes to the agency’s outdoor mask guidance, there have been multiple social media claims alleging that those who have received the vaccine can somehow cause harm to people who are unvaccinated. VERIFY viewer Michael asked...
Public HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

What to Do If You Lose Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Your COVID-19 vaccine card contains important information and serves as proof of vaccination and a medical record. If you lose your vaccine card, you should be able to obtain a replacement through your vaccine provider. Experts recommend taking a photo of your COVID-19 vaccine card and storing the original with...
KidsPosted by
WausauPilot

Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine? 7 questions answered by a pediatric infectious disease expert

The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 10, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with recommendations endorsing use in this age group after their advisory group meeting on May 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports this decision.
Public Healthprairiestatewire.com

9 people at the age of 101 die after taking the COVID-19 vaccine across the US

At least nine people the age of 101 died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine across the US, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. Both authorized vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were both approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in December 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Medical & BiotechWBUR

Ask The Doctors: FDA Clears Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine For 12-15 Year Olds

News today that the FDA has cleared the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children 12 to 15 years old. This comes as cases continue to drop in the commonwealth, more restrictions are eased, and close to 3 million Bay State residents are now fully vaccinated. Governor Baker is meeting just this afternoon, virtually, with President Biden to talk about vaccine distribution.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The Biden administration supports waiving patents on coronavirus vaccines. Big Pharma won’t be happy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Biden administration announced that it supported a waiver for patents on vaccines protecting against the coronavirus. The United States had previously opposed a proposal by India and South Africa to waive global trade rules on intellectual property. This shift sounds technical — but it will have big political consequences. It will affect not only the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic, but the future of global health cooperation. Here’s what you need to know.
Public Healthniagaranow.com

Dr. Brown: COVID could lead to generic vaccines for future

After more than a year of turmoil, suffering and death, there’s been one shining light in this pandemic – the rapid design of several highly effective vaccines. Troubles associated with the rollout of the vaccines have been another matter, what with manufacturing challenges, shortages and the unwillingness of many to take the vaccine, thus imperilling hope of achieving herd immunity.
Industrycgdev.org

How Does the Market for Vaccines Work?

This piece first appeared in Economics Observatory. Effective vaccines are developed through collaboration between governments, publicly funded research universities and for-profit pharmaceutical companies. But the incentives to produce the doses can often leave out lower-income countries. The Covid-19 pandemic is still raging across the world, with some countries such as...
Public Healthfox2detroit.com

Does a COVID-19 vaccine give you more protection than a previous infection?

FERNDALE, Mich. - Michigan is still coming down from its latest coronavirus surge but the state is already eyeing what a summer without restrictions could look like. It may be months before enough citizens have gotten their first vaccine shot that Michigan would remove its mask order, according to the governor's Mi Vacc to Normal plan. Some estimates believe that won't happen until August.
PharmaceuticalsAnnenberg Political Fact Check

No Scientific Basis for Vaccine ‘Shedding’ Claims

COVID-19 vaccines do not contain a live virus, so there isn’t a biological path for a vaccinated person to “shed” the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to those around them. Nor is there any evidence the vaccines cause reproductive problems. That means there’s no basis for social media claims that “shedding” causes reproductive issues in unvaccinated people.