Can you save Ashley and Kaidan in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

A new series from Top Cow and Image Comics called St. Mercy, by the creative team of John Zuur Platten and Atilio Rojo, will be set in the Wild West and tell the story of Mercedes Oro, a descendant of the Incan Empire protecting cursed gold used in human sacrifices, which is stolen by an outlaw, and you know the deal: hilarity ensues. But the description of the comic says it will feature "two strong, determined young women who must defy authority and ultimately embrace their destiny," and in the preview below we see another, Toctollissica, an Incan girl chosen to be a special human sacrifice.