Can you save Ashley and Kaidan in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?
When the Virmire mission is about to be wrapped up in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you’ll have to make a critical decision between returning to protect the nuke or saving Captain Kirrahe’s Salarian Special Forces team. While these are the background choices, the bigger focus is that you have to choose to save Kaidan or Ashley. Because you’re the commander, you have to make a clear decision about this moment, and unfortunately, there’s no way you can pick to save them both.www.gamepur.com